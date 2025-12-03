Yelo Bank hosted a “Tea Talk” meeting for women entrepreneurs (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank attaches special importance to the development and exchange of knowledge among women entrepreneurs and actively supports various initiatives in this area. This time, the Bank hosted another “Tea Talk” meeting organized by the Association for Women’s Entrepreneurship Development in Azerbaijan (AWEDA). The event, which brought together women entrepreneurs working in the education sector, provided a valuable opportunity to share experiences and build professional connections in a friendly atmosphere.

At the beginning of the meeting, Yelo Bank presented brief information about its loan products designed for women entrepreneurs, as well as other banking services. During the event, trainer Saday Alverdiyev, drawing on his many years of experience, shared with participants the intricacies of business management in the education sector, practical examples, and effective management approaches.

The discussions focused on current challenges, development opportunities, and prospects for cooperation in the education field. Participants exchanged views, explored new ideas, and shared their own experiences.

Such meetings are important for Yelo Bank as they contribute to supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering new professional relationships. Recently, the Bank introduced a micro-loan with special preferential terms to help strengthen their business activities. This product provides women entrepreneurs with more accessible financial support. Detailed information about the loan is available here: https://bit.ly/4LqL1N.



