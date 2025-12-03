Azerbaijan's Baku sets stage for next meeting of OTS Cartography Working Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The 2nd meeting of the Cartography Working Group of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The meeting will be attended by representatives of relevant agencies on geodesy, cartography, land management, cadastre, remote sensing, and geographic information systems of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye, as well as Hungary and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which have observer status.

The Azerbaijani side will participate in the meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Geodesy and Cartography Agency under the ministry, as well as specialists from other relevant agencies.

Will be updated