President of Kyrgyzstan to pay state visit to Pakistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 3. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will pay a state visit to Pakistan on December 3-4 at the invitation of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

During the visit, Zhaparov is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Chairman of the Senate Yousuf Raza Gillani. The discussions will focus on key issues of mutual interest and explore opportunities for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

Additionally, a Kyrgyz-Pakistani business forum will be held as part of the visit to promote economic ties between the two nations.

Diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan were established on May 10, 1992, and the last official visit by a Kyrgyz president to Pakistan took place in 2005. Both countries cooperate within international organizations such as the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and Economic Cooperation Organization.

