Event in Azerbaijan's Baku views socio-political sciences amid modern challenges (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3.​ A round table on the topic "Socio-political sciences against the background of modern challenges: Think tanks, academic science, and universities" is being held in connection with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's speech at the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Trend reports.

The event, moderated by the Chairman of the Board of the Center for Social Research Zahid Oruj, will be addressed by the Chairman of the Science and Education Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament Anar Iskandarov, Vice-President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Academician Rasim Aliguliyev, Head of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Vusal Gasimli, Head of the South Caucasus Research Center Farhad Mammadov, Deputy Vice-Rector for Public Administration and Academic Affairs of ADA University Anar Valiyev, Deputy Director of the Institute of Educational Problems Fuad Chiragov, Head of the UNEC Center for Popularization of Science Etibar Aliyev, and Head of the Department of the Public Administration Academy under the President of Azerbaijan, Professor Isakhan Valiyev.

Then, discussions will be held on the presented topics.

Will be updated