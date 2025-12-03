Azerbaijani oil shows diverse price dynamics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, stayed put at $66.22 per barrel on December 2 compared to the last round, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude increased by $0.02, or 0.03%, to $64.21 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude declined by $0.52, or 1.23%, to $41.58 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dipped by $0.04, or 0.06%, to $64.18 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

