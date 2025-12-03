Kyrgyzstan, Georgia discuss direct flights and new transit routes via Bishkek

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 3. Georgia and Kyrgyzstan discuss opportunities to launch direct flights and fresh transit routes through Bishkek, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Embassy.

Kyrgyz Ambassador to Georgia Maksat Mamytkanov held a meeting with Givi Davitashvili, head of Georgia’s Civil Aviation Agency, and Levan Moseshvili, chief of United Airports of Georgia. The parties discussed plans to advance direct flights and expand cargo transport routes.

In parallel, as it was revealed, Georgian officials said they are preparing to open a Beijing–Tbilisi route that would include a stop in Bishkek, and both sides agreed to continue technical work to ensure regular passenger flights between the two capitals.

The ambassador also met with major Georgian transport and logistics companies, with discussions centered on boosting cargo flows by road and rail, as well as developing multimodal corridors that could involve Caspian Sea shipping.

In a separate meeting with Deputy Minister of Justice Lana Morgoshia, the parties exchanged experience on digitalization tools relevant to transport and public service delivery. Mamytkanov visited the Central House of Justice in Tbilisi to review Georgia’s digital public service infrastructure.