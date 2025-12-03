Azerbaijan calculates profits from running its major gas pipelines in 9M2025
Azerbaijan earned 2.07 billion manat ($1.2 billion) from main gas pipelines in January–September 2025, up 3.6% year-on-year. Pipeline losses rose 16.9% to 34.6 million cubic meters, while transported volumes edged up 0.9% to 29.8 billion cubic meters and gas turnover increased 6.8% to 9.88 billion ton-kilometers.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy