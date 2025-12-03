Kazakhstan approves trade policy concept through 2030

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 3. The Government of Kazakhstan has rolled out a new Trade Policy Concept for the country through 2030, aimed at boosting the nation's trade relations and pulling together economic integration, Trend reports citing the government's decree.

The concept outlines a strategic roadmap for Kazakhstan’s trade policies and is expected to guide the nation’s foreign trade initiatives, regulatory framework, and economic diplomacy over the next decade.

Key elements of the concept include the establishment of clear action plans for its implementation, with designated government bodies and organizations responsible for ensuring its success. These entities are tasked with taking necessary measures to execute the concept and submitting annual progress reports to the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

The ministry is also required to submit a detailed progress report to the Ministry of National Economy by May 1 of each year. By June 15, a summary report will be provided to the Office of the Prime Minister. It will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of the concept, ensuring that the outlined objectives are achieved within the designated timelines.

According to the country’s Bureau of National Statistics, Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover for the period of January to September 2025 amounted to $103.4 billion, reflecting a 1.1 percent decline compared to the same period in 2024. This decrease was primarily driven by a 5.1 percent reduction in export value, which totaled $57.5 billion. Conversely, the value of imports saw an increase of 4.5 percent year-on-year, reaching $45.9 billion.

The decree, which came into force immediately upon signing, signals Kazakhstan's commitment to further integrating into the global economy and strengthening its trade partnerships.

