Iran unveils Mehran customs' export activity in 8M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3.​ Exports through Iran’s Mehran customs post in the western Ilam province reached 1.7 million tons, valued at $1.01 billion during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through November 21, 2025), said Sohrab Kamari, the director general of Ilam Province Customs, Trend reports.

Kamari highlighted that the majority of exports were directed to Iraq and other countries, with key products including petrochemical goods, agricultural products, power plant equipment, and construction materials.

The customs official further noted that approximately 80,000 tons of goods were transported in transit through Mehran during this period, marking a 27 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

He also pointed out that in the preceding Iranian year (March 20, 2024, to March 20, 2025), a total of 3.22 million tons of products, valued at $1.81 billion, were exported to Iraq and other countries via this border post. On average, around 400 trucks are involved in the export process through Mehran.

Mehran remains a key border post between Iran and Iraq, facilitating the export of petrochemical, agricultural, construction, and industrial products to Iraq.

