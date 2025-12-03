Uzbekistan, Türkiye explore investment and telecom cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 3. Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Akram Aliyev, and Ebubekir Şahin, Chief Executive Officer of Türk Telekom, discussed the nuts and bolts of joint investment projects, aiming to give the telecommunications market a leg up in competitiveness, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade.

The sides underscored the strategic imperatives for leveraging cutting-edge innovations and enhancing synergistic technological alliances. Subsequent to the discussions, both parties reached a consensus to sustain robust collaboration aimed at propelling actionable initiatives and enhancing their technological alliance.



In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and Türkiye registered at $2.43 billion from January to October 2025, indicating a marginal contraction relative to the $2.46 billion benchmark established during the corresponding timeframe in 2024.

