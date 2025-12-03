Azerbaijan reveals funding for its Zangilan city's water and sewage infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3.​ In Zangilan, Azerbaijan, work on a 6.3 million manat ($3.7 million) water and sewage infrastructure project has begun, Trend reports via the single internet portal for public procurement.

As part of the planned work, project-and-cost documentation for the city’s main water pipelines, waste and rainwater collectors, and related facilities will be prepared, while the project’s technical conditions will be approved and handover-acceptance procedures carried out during construction.

The Directorate of Construction Facilities under the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) has already completed the relevant work.

The directorate has commissioned these tasks to Korpu-Bina-Tikinti LLC and signed a contract. Under the contract, the company was paid the above sum.

To note, the Korpu-Bina-Tikinti LLC was registered in 2007. Its charter capital is 300,000 manat ($176,460), and its legal representative is Khaliq Goyushov.

