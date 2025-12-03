Kyrgyzstan to present common map of Turkic states at OTS meeting in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Kyrgyzstan will present a new common map of Turkic states at the 2nd meeting of the cartographic working group of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, Deputy Director of the State Service for Cartography and Geodesy of the State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy, and Cartography under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Narynbek Isabekov told media on the sidelines of the meeting, Trend reports.

He also pointed out that the event is happening on the cusp of the urban development forum, which highlights the significance of collaborative mapping efforts for fostering cooperation between nations.

"We have prepared a unified map of the Turkic states and will present it today. It clearly shows the scale of the Turkic region and emphasizes that we are an important part of the global future," Isabekov elaborated.

