Azerbaijan highlights importance of 26th int'l conference of fire and rescue service heads

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The holding of the 26th International Conference of Fire and Rescue Service Heads of the member countries of the International Sports Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers in Azerbaijan is of great importance for the country, Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov said at the conference, Trend reports.

"We consider this event an important step towards expanding international cooperation," the official explained.

He observed that across the annals of history, humanity has encountered both natural phenomena and man-made occurrences.

"Azerbaijan is a country with natural and man-made risks. The establishment of an industrial and infrastructure network in our country in recent years also focuses on the issue of protection from emergencies. The Ministry of Emergency Situations, established in 2005 by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev, exhibits rapid responsiveness to occurrences," Heydarov added.

