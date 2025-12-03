French-Swiss airport keen on development of Asia-Europe cargo route via Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 3. French-Swiss airport EuroAirport is interested in developing new cargo and transit air routes between Asia and Europe in cooperation with Kazakhstan’s aviation infrastructure, Trend reports, citing Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry.

EuroAirport CEO Tobias Markert discussed the plans during a meeting with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, who is on an official visit to Switzerland.

Kosherbayev also held talks with top executives from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), investor Roland Bartholett, agricultural holding Harvest Group, and technology-investment firm Kanadevia Inova.

The discussions focused on concrete investment opportunities and the potential involvement of Swiss companies in upgrading Kazakhstan’s transport infrastructure and agribusiness sector.

Established in 1946, situated within the French jurisdiction adjacent to Saint-Louis and in proximity to the Swiss frontier, EuroAirport represents a unique operational paradigm as the sole airport globally co-managed by two sovereign nations.

