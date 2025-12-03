Baku Network joins ranks of Think Tanks Platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Baku Network Analysis and Research Public Association has been officially elected as a member of the Think Tanks Platform, Trend reports.

This decision opens the floodgates for a fresh wave of collaboration among the top think tanks navigating the country's intellectual landscape.

Baku Network, formed as an independent and non-governmental organization, is known for its in-depth analysis of international events, global security trends, and geopolitical processes. The center comprehensively examines political, economic, and security factors that may affect Azerbaijan's national interests and crafts research that keeps its finger on the pulse of the region's future.

The center's team is made up of highly qualified specialists with international experience, broad worldviews, and experience.

Baku Network's joining the Think Tanks Platform is not only an important stage in the institution's institutional development but also promises new contributions to strengthening the culture of analytical thinking in the country.

The Think Tanks Platform, which began operating in 2024, is a unified intellectual network that brings together institutions specializing in domestic politics, economics, security, international relations, and other strategic directions in Azerbaijan. The goal is to strengthen coordination, information exchange, and scientific and strategic synchronization between think tanks.

Baku Network's involvement in this platform really puts the icing on the cake for the country's analytical thinking landscape and offers a helping hand in shaping a national strategic vision.

On this account, in July of this year, the Baku Network analytical center for the first time in Europe raised the issue of Azerbaijani journalists killed as a result of Armenian aggression and carried out a number of events in this direction.

Within the framework of the exhibition organized in Paris, Baku Network presented materials about the martyred journalists to the public, where representatives of the French public and French and foreign journalists participated in the event.

The event was held at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Paris within the framework of Baku Network's project "Analysis of hybrid and ideological threats against Azerbaijan." The exhibition was organized with the support of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France.

Booklets dedicated to the memory of the martyred journalists were distributed to the participants of the exhibition, as well as to the guests of the presentation dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the inclusion of Icherisheher on the World Heritage List, held at UNESCO headquarters. The presentation took place within the framework of the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee.

