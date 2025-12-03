OTS mapping institutions' meeting to boost military and civil cooperation - Deputy SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Results of the 2nd meeting of the heads of mapping institutions of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will further boost cooperation in the fields of military and civil mapping within the organization, OTS Deputy Secretary General Merey Mukazhan said at the meeting today, Trend reports.

"Last year, we had a very successful first meeting, and the meeting of the heads of the mapping institutions was organized in Ankara. Thus, we formed the platform for these meetings," the official noted.

He recollected that in recent times, delegates from the Institute of Cartography convened for high-level meetings, culminating in the development of the OTS map—the cartographic representation of the Turkic states.

"The time has come, and now the Turkic states are preparing their own common maps. I am sure that the results of this meeting will further strengthen cooperation in the fields of military and civil cartography," Mukazhan pointed out.

The deputy secretary-general underscored the significant advancements made by the Turkic states in the domains of scientific inquiry, mathematical theory, physical sciences, astronomical studies, and cartographic representation.

"Thanks to cartography, important information has been collected in the Turkic states, and significant works have been created throughout history. These maps are considered to be among the oldest examples of world cartography," he added.

Mukazhan added that today's meeting will be remembered as a historical milestone among the Turkic states and will lay the foundation for important cooperation initiatives in this area in the future.

