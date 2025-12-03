OPEC Fund discloses value of investment in Central Asia over 20 years

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 3. The OPEC Fund for International Development has invested more than $1.4 billion in Central Asia over the past 20 years, Trend reports via Kazakhstan's Ministry of Economy.

This information was shared by Azamat Amrin, First Deputy Minister of National Economy, during a plenary session of the Majilis, the lower house of Kazakhstan's parliament.

Amrin also presented a report on the draft law ratifying the Framework Agreement on Private Sector Operations between the Government of Kazakhstan and the OPEC Fund for International Development, signed on August 22, 2024. The primary objective of this accord is to establish conducive parameters for private sector engagement by leveraging financial influx from the OPEC Fund.

The OPEC Fund, established in 1976, aims to drive development, strengthen communities, and empower people. To date, it has committed over $30 billion to development projects in more than 125 countries, with an estimated total project cost of over $200 billion.

