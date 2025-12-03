Azerbaijan to set up tripartite commission on labor and social issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. A tripartite commission on labor and social issues will be established in Azerbaijan, the issue was reflected in a draft law on amendments to the Labor Code, which was discussed at today's online meeting of the Regional Affairs Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

According to the draft, in order to facilitate the regulation of social and labor relations in the Republic of Azerbaijan, maintain social stability, conduct collective bargaining and coordinate work on the preparation of a draft General Collective Agreement, conduct consultations on the preparation of draft regulatory legal acts in the field of social security, and coordinating the positions of the parties, a permanent tripartite commission on labor and social issues will be established, consisting of an equal number of authorized representatives of the body (organization) determined by the relevant executive authority, trade unions, and republican associations of employers, based on the principle of equality of the parties.