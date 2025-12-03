Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Brigadier General–led US delegation visits Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 3 December 2025 12:54 (UTC +04:00)
Brigadier General–led US delegation visits Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)
Photo: US Embassy / X

Gulnara Karimova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. A delegation led by Brigadier General Chris McKinney, Deputy Director for Partnerships, Security, Cooperation, and Weapons of Mass Destruction Deterrence at US European Command (EUCOM), visiting our country, paid a visit to the Alley of Martyrs, the publication of Azerbaijani embassy on X said, Trend reports.

"U.S. European Command (EUCOM) delegation led by Deputy Director of Partnering, Security Cooperation, and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Brigadier General Chris McKinney visited Martyrs’ Alley together with colleagues from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense to honor the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for their homeland," the publication reads.

