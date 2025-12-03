Tcell and Synergetics.ai partner to expand AI-driven services in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 3. Synergetics.ai, announced a strategic partnership with Tcell, a leading telecom operator in Tajikistan, to integrate Tcell's user base into Synergetics' Agent Marketplace, expanding access to AI-driven digital services and allowing subscribers to create and transact with autonomous digital agents, Trend reports via the company.

The partnership will also deploy Synergetics’ platform across Tcell’s enterprise operations, including customer service, sales, financial operations, and marketing.

Consequently, Tcell emerges as the pioneering telecom operator in the region to comprehensively integrate agentic AI technology, strategically positioning the enterprise to optimize subscriber engagement, elevate average revenue per user (ARPU), and mitigate churn rates. The collaboration was orchestrated by Astel Ventures, which enabled the alignment of synergistic objectives for both entities.



In October, Tcell unveiled a strategic alliance with Mawj Platforms - a regional counterpart to Spotify - aimed at architecting a cohesive digital media ecosystem. Additionally, the company secured a local currency financing arrangement with the Asian Development Bank, amounting to $30 million, to enhance and modernize mobile connectivity infrastructure in Tajikistan.

