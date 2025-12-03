Kazakhstan moves forward with launch of its first national cargo airline

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 3. Kazakhstan is set to establish its first national cargo airline, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting on the development of regional cargo aviation hubs, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Tokayev underscored the necessity of developing a targeted package of measures over the next three to five years to support domestic cargo companies. He emphasized that the primary objective is to promote the growth of multimodal logistics by incentivizing companies to enhance value-added services. In this context, he also highlighted the critical importance of expanding the aircraft fleet as a fundamental component in establishing transit air routes.

He noted, “The government must carefully consider lifting restrictions on the operation of cargo aircraft older than 25 years. For instance, in the United States, the average age of FedEx aircraft is 28 years, UPS aircraft are 30 years old, and One Air in the United Kingdom operates planes that are 33 years old. Numerous similar examples exist.”

Looking ahead, Tokayev projected that by 2040, approximately 20% of cargo air transport will occur between Asia and Europe. To realize this potential, Kazakhstan must establish a multimodal logistics framework integrating rail, road, and air transport.