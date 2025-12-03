Azerbaijan discusses inclusion of September 20 - State Sovereignty Day in list of holidays

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3.​ September 20— State Sovereignty Day shall be included in the list of Azerbaijan's holidays, Trend reports.

The relevant draft proposal was discussed at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Regional Affairs Committee.

According to the draft, the observance of State Sovereignty Day will be designated as a holiday, yet it will be classified as a working day within the regulatory framework.

