Azerbaijan, South Korea explore ways to strengthen ties in finance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) exchanged views on future opportunities for cooperation and joint initiatives, CBA's governor, Taleh Kazimov wrote on X account, Trend reports.

"We met with the Chairman of the Financial Supervisory Service of Korea (FSS) Lee Chan-jin as part of a working visit to the Republic of Korea. During the meeting, we discussed the current state of the financial sectors of both countries, the reforms being carried out in these areas, as well as work on the development of the sector. In addition, we shared our views on the application of technological solutions and advanced supervisory methodologies in the banking sector, capital market, and insurance sector. During the meeting, we also exchanged views on future opportunities for cooperation and joint initiatives between the Central Bank and the FSS," the publication reads.