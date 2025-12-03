Kazakhstan needs to increase aviation fuel production, President Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 3. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the need to increase aviation fuel production in Kazakhstan over the next three years at a meeting on the development of regional cargo aviation hubs, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Tokayev further underscored the significance of diversifying import supplies and ensuring adequate competition within the market.

He stated, “All regulatory changes must be implemented gradually and in a targeted manner, so as not to disrupt the stability of fuel supplies. The subsequent step should involve the establishment of an aviation research institute and fuel certification laboratories utilizing existing organizations. The government, in collaboration with the Antimonopoly Authority, must urgently adopt a comprehensive set of measures to address these matters.”

Additionally, Tokayev emphasized the necessity of providing full support for Kazakhstan’s forthcoming first national cargo airline.

The president also highlighted the critical importance of digitalization within the air transport sector. He instructed, “Interaction across the cargo transportation market, encompassing all modes of transport, should be conducted through a unified digital window. While the E-freight system was launched in 2019 to streamline air cargo procedures, its functionality remains limited, and delays in document processing persist.”

Finally, Tokayev pointed to the training of qualified aviation professionals as a pressing issue requiring immediate attention.