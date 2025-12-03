Azerbaijan's Geodesy and Cartography Agency launches digital mapping for OTS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Azerbaijan's Geodesy and Cartography Agency has begun the preparation of new topographic maps based on the World Geodetic Coordinate System and G84 for the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Chief of the Main Operations Department of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev said at the 2nd meeting of the heads of mapping institutions of OTS today, Trend reports.

The official noted that Azerbaijan has taken serious steps towards the concept of a digital army.

"Digital maps are one of the main issues in this process. The creation of a geographic information system is a requirement of today.

It's of great importance for the OTS to integrate its work in this area with these geographic systems. The application of maps with unified standards is undeniable. This is one of the main directions related to the common interests of the OTS," he added.

