Tajikistan discusses water cooperation with the International Water Management Institute

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 3. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, met with Johan Gely, Asia Director for Research Impact of the International Water Management Institute, to discuss strengthening cooperation in water resource management and climate-related issues, as well as the implementation of regional projects, Trend reports via the ministry.

Minister Muhriddin also provided an update on preparations for the Fourth High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development 2018-2028," scheduled to be held in Dushanbe in May 2026. He extended an invitation to the Institute to engage in organizing the event.

Earlier, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development provided updates on several ongoing projects in Tajikistan. The Yavan Water project is awaiting the signing of the project support agreement, with developments expected by the end of 2025. The initiative includes a sovereign loan of up to $2.7 million, matched by an equal grant from the State Solidarity Fund, aimed at modernizing water supply infrastructure in Yavan city. In addition, the bank has initiated the procurement process for consultants who will oversee project implementation and supervision.

