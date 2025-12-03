Azerbaijan, Estonia explore new opportunities for cooperation in taxation

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Azerbaijan and Estonia discussed cooperation in developing innovative models of tax administration, Trend reports via country's State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

A delegation led by Janek Rozov, Deputy Director General of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, paid a working visit to Azerbaijan. The main purpose of the visit was to further expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and Estonia in the field of tax administration, the introduction of digital services, and the development of innovative management models.

The meetings held at the State Tax Service included extensive discussions on Estonia's world-renowned digital governance ecosystem, experience in automating tax administration processes, real-time data processing, cross-border information exchange, and the application of next-generation analytical solutions. The parties also considered the prospects for joint projects, mutual integration, and formats for cooperation.

The meetings highlighted the importance of cooperation in improving tax administration, further developing the digital ecosystem, strengthening secure data management mechanisms, and risk-based tax control. The parties exchanged extensive experience and demonstrated various digital tax solutions and management tools in practice.

As part of the delegation's visit, the Estonian Tax and Customs Board presented its projects in the areas of real-time economics, taxpayer assessment, and risk management. Detailed information was provided on the work of the Tax and Customs Board in the field of digital tax administration, the introduction of new generation electronic services, analytical systems used for tax risk management, information security, and management models.