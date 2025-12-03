Azerbaijani foreign minister pays working visit to Austria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to Vienna, Austria, today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, Trend reports.

The visit schedules Bayramov's participation and delivery of a speech at the 32nd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on December 4-5, as well as meetings with officials of other countries participating in the event.

The 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of the OSCE will be held on 4–5 December 2025 in Vienna, Austria. Hosted by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, it will convene foreign ministers from 57 participating states and 11 partners for cooperation. The Ministerial Council serves as the principal decision-making body for addressing security issues and evaluating the OSCE's activities.

