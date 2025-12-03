Conductor Ramiz Malik Aslanov addresses appeal to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3.​ Azerbaijani People's Artist, conductor Ramiz Malik Aslanov, who has been going through health issues lately, has reached out to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, expressing his gratitude for the backing given for his treatment, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President, Ilham Heydar oghlu Aliyev!

I'm writing this letter to you with deep gratitude!

Thanks to your support, I was able to turn to professional doctors in time, and this was truly a turning point in my life story!

As a person who has dedicated his life to the conductor's podium and has recently been compelled to distance himself from my cherished profession, your attention has served as an unparalleled source of moral support, hope, and strength for a favorable resolution of the situation.

The meticulous care and attention you exhibit serve as a clear manifestation of the significant value you ascribe to the welfare of each citizen, engendering a profound sense of elation and pride!

With deep respect,

Wishing you new success in all your endeavors,

Wishing you and your family good health and prosperity,

Ramiz Malik Aslanov," the letter reads.