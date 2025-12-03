Uzbekistan, Russia kick off construction of new agro-logistics hub

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 3. Uzbekistan’s Kuva District in the Fergana Region has launched the construction of a major $50-million project in partnership with Russian investors, Trend reports via the Fergana Regional Administration.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held with the participation of Fergana Region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and Omsk Region Governor Vitaly Khotsenko. Investors, district officials, and community representatives attended the event on-site in Kuva.

As part of the project, Energy-land LLC will develop a 15-hectare agro-logistics complex that will include a fruit and vegetable processing plant with an annual capacity of 20,000 tons, cold-storage facilities for 30,000 tons, a hotel, and auxiliary infrastructure. The initiative is poised to catalyze the creation of 500 employment opportunities while bolstering agricultural exportation capabilities, targeting an annual revenue stream of up to $100 million.

Governor Khotsenko pointed out the strategic nature of Uzbekistan–Russia cooperation and called attention to the strong demand in the Russian market for Uzbek fruits, vegetables, and textiles. He showed confidence that the new logistics hub will really step up supply chains and keep up with this demand more efficiently.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia totaled $10.6 billion from January through October 2025, marking a 10.4 percent increase compared to $9.6 billion in the same period of 2024. Data from the Statistics Committee shows that Russia remains Uzbekistan’s second-largest trading partner, maintaining a solid position in the country’s overall foreign trade structure.

