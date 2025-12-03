Azerbaijan set to enable fixed-term work contracts for foreigners and students

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The conclusion of fixed-term employment contracts will be permitted for foreigners engaged in paid work in Azerbaijan on the basis of a work permit, the issue was reflected in the draft law on amendments to the Labor Code, which was discussed at today's online meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

According to the draft law, it will also be permitted to conclude a fixed-term employment contract in the following cases:

- when students undergo industrial training and internships;

- when foreigners and stateless persons are engaged in paid employment in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the basis of a work permit;

- in other cases provided for by law.