ADA University conference on “The Role of Universities in Green Energy and Sustainability” discusses restoration work in Karabakh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. On December 3, as the Chair of the Coordination Council of Partnership Network of Leading Universities (PNLU) under the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), ADA University organized the international conference titled “The Role of Universities in Green Energy and Sustainability.” Within this framework, Shamkhal Mukhtarov, Leading Consultant at the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, and Nargiz Garajayeva, Senior Advisor at the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, delivered speeches. They provided information about the ongoing work in the liberated territories in the areas of sustainable development and resilience, including the smart village concepts.

The panel also showcased the results of the project “Survey on Socio-Economic Profiling of IDP Households in the Liberated Areas,” jointly carried out by the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan and ADA University since September 2025. In the panel titled “Green and Sustainable Reconstruction: The Azerbaijan Experience,” ADA University’s research team presented the socio-economic needs, recommendations for sustainable development, innovative approaches, and future perspectives of former internally displaced persons, based on survey results conducted in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, and Zangilan.

The conference, held on December 2–3 in partnership with ADA University, Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD), Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and CICA, brings together more than 50 professors, researchers, experts, and university representatives from 21 member states, including the host country—Azerbaijan—as well as Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Palestine, Russia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.