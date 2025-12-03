Azerbaijan set to host next world championship in fire and rescue sports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3.​ The organization will review the sports facilities in Azerbaijan planned for next year’s World Championship in Fire and Rescue Sport before making a final decision on the host location, said Alexander Chupriyan, President of the International Sport Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers (ISFFR), Trend reports.

Speaking at the XXVI International Conference of Heads of Fire and Rescue Services of the member countries of the International Sports Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers in Baku, Chupriyan stated that if the existing infrastructure in Azerbaijan meets the required standards, the country could be selected to host the upcoming championship.

“Currently, the international federation is represented by 35 countries across three continents. The geography of the championships is expanding,” he noted.