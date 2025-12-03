Iran stresses strategic importance of raising production pressure at South Pars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3.​ Boosting production pressure at the South Pars gas field (North Dome in Qatar), a joint gas field of Iran and Qatar, is considered strategically crucial, Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said at a meeting focused on boosting pressure at the field, Trend reports.

Paknejad stressed the need to accelerate operational activities in this direction. He noted that preparations for energy supply during the winter season have been completed, with all gas production units ready to operate at maximum capacity. Currently, daily gas consumption in residential areas and households in Iran exceeds 530 million cubic meters, making optimization of consumption a key priority.

The South Pars gas field holds estimated reserves of 51 trillion cubic meters of gas, with approximately 36 trillion cubic meters considered recoverable. Iran’s share includes 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate. The field consists of 24 phases, with Iran producing about 700 million cubic meters of gas daily from its phases. Investments in the Iranian side of the field are estimated at 90 billion dollars, with Iran owning roughly 33% of the recoverable gas.

On March 8, 2025, the National Iranian Oil Company signed an agreement with four domestic companies to increase pressure at the South Pars gas field, committing around $17 billion to the project. Iran has developed the phases on its side, while Qatar’s phases are primarily developed by foreign companies.

