Turkmenistan and Somalia discuss strengthening multilateral cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 4. A key topic that came up was getting ready for the upcoming International Forum on Peace and Trust, set to take place on December 12 in Ashgabat, focusing on the International Year of Peace and Trust, the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, and the International Day of Neutrality, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During their phone call, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali discussed ways to enhance collaboration between their countries and other international institutions, with a focus on the UN. Also discussed was the fact that Turkmenistan and Somalia share similar views on world peace and sustainable development.

Earlier, in August, on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in Turkmenistan's city of Awaza, Deputy Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Somalia, Akhmet Gurbanov and Isaac Mohamud Mursal, held a meeting to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation within international organizations. The sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in expanding collaboration across political, diplomatic, economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as highlighted Somalia's support for Turkmenistan's peace initiatives and its contribution to global stability and sustainable development.

