Uzbekistan sees rise in Russian-backed joint ventures in Fergana region

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 3. Uzbekistan’s Fergana Region hosts more than 165 joint ventures with Russian investors, Trend reports via the Fergana Region Administration.

The figure was disclosed during a meeting between Fergana Region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and Vitaly Khotsenko, Governor of Russia’s Omsk Region, at which the parties discussed prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

Governor Khotsenko underscored the dynamic growth of economic and industrial relations between the two countries, expressing confidence that cooperation with Fergana Region would continue to deepen.

He further remarked on the substantial demand in Russia for fruits and agricultural products cultivated in Uzbekistan, noting that the fruit-processing and logistics center currently under development in Kuva District is expected to generate new opportunities for bilateral trade.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between the two countries increased by more than 5% in 2024, exceeding $10 billion. Over the first nine months of the current year, mutual trade expanded by an additional 8%.