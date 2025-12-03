NATO mobile training team holding seminar in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. According to the 2025 Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme with NATO, a seminar on “Countering improvised explosive devices” is being conducted by the Mobile Training Team of the NATO Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in a statement, Trend reports.

The event is attended by servicemen serving in the Engineer Troops Main Department of the Ministry of Defense and its subordinate units, as well as engineer-qualified officers of special educational institutions.

Throughout the seminar, attendees are engaged with comprehensive briefings on a multitude of subject matter domains.

The seminar will continue until December 5.

Azerbaijan serves as a strategic ally of NATO via the Partnership for Peace (PfP) initiative, actively participating in synergistic endeavors such as defense transformation, security sector enhancement, and peacekeeping missions to bolster regional stability and energy resilience. Although not pursuing comprehensive membership, Azerbaijan leverages NATO initiatives such as the Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP) and Science for Peace and Security (SPS), thereby augmenting its military readiness and civil emergency response frameworks.

