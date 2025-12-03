Meeting of OTS mapping authorities in Azerbaijani Baku to yield joint work - Deputy SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The holding of the 2nd meeting of the heads of mapping institutions of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku will start the joint work, OTS Deputy Secretary General Merey Mukazhan said at the meeting today, Trend reports.

The official drove home the point that hosting the event in Baku is crucial, especially with Azerbaijan taking the reins of the organization after the October summit in Gabala.

According to him, the meeting in Baku strengthens the importance of the current stage of cooperation between the countries, since for the first time the systematic work on the preparation of maps is conducted under the leadership of the chair state.

He pointed out that in the past, the maps of the OTS countries were drawn up by outside parties, but now the states are taking the bull by the horns and managing this process on their own.

