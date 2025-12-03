Azerbaijan rolling out infrastructure project in Aghdam's next residential area

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. In residential area No. 4 of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, a hefty sum of 3.27 million manat ($1.92 million) is set to be splashed out on water supply, sewage, landscaping, road, and sidewalk improvements, Trend reports via the single internet portal for public procurement.

The Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts has already completed the relevant work.

The service has engaged Az Technocon Group LLC for the execution of the aforementioned tasks within the residential sector and has formalized this engagement through a contractual agreement.



In accordance with the contractual stipulations, the entity received the specified remuneration.



The aforementioned entity was incorporated in the year 2020. The entity's charter capital is established at 100 manat ($58.82), with Elshad Ajalov serving as the designated legal representative.

