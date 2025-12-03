New train route set for launch between Kazakhstan and Russia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 3. Starting from December 14, 2025, a new train route, No. 145/146, will be launched connecting Astana and Omsk, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

The train will run three times a week—on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The train composition will include three compartment cars and five open-plan cars, offering a total capacity of around 400 passengers. This new route aims to boost connectivity between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Meanwhile, in October 2025, direct rail communication between Moscow and Almaty was resumed after a suspension that lasted since 2017. A bit earlier, the Karaganda-Moscow train service was relaunched on December 17, 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel