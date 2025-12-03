Performance of "Swan Lake" will be shown twice due to great public interest - Yusif Eyvazov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The ‘Swan Lake’ ballet will be performed at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on December 18 and 23, the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater’s director, People’s Artist Yusif Eyvazov, said in an interview with Real TV, Trend reports.

He said that all tickets for the performance on December 18 have been sold out. For this reason, in response to demand, the ballet will be performed on December 23 in the same venue.

“The program of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater for 2026 has also already been approved. In 2026, new premieres will take place at the opera and ballet theater. There are also plans to show our ballet and concert programs abroad.”

He stated that in 2026, operas and forgotten works that have not been performed before will be staged.

“Next year, the ‘Opera and Ballet Days’ project will continue,” Eyvazov added.

