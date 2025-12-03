Türkiye's Izmir hosts “Doğu Akdeniz-2025” exercise (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3.​ “Doğu Akdeniz-2025” (Eastern Mediterranean-2025) invitational exercise was held in Izmir, Türkiye, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Alongside the Turkish servicemen, a group of Azerbaijan Naval Forces servicemen, a U.S. counter-terrorism security team, and a Pakistani maritime patrol aircraft took part in the exercise.

During the execution of the assigned tasks, the servicemen of the participating countries demonstrated a high level of professionalism.

It should be noted that servicemen from 19 countries participated in the invitational exercise as observers.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel