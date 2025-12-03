Uzbekistan, Russia sign roadmap to boost interregional cooperation through 2030

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 3. Uzbekistan and Russia have signed a roadmap aimed at strengthening interregional cooperation between the two countries for 2025–2030, Trend reports via the Government of Russia.

The document was signed during the 26th meeting of the Russian-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, co-chaired by Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev.

In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Russia’s SME Corporation and Uzbekistan’s Agency for the Development of Light Industry, in the presence of Manturov and Khodjaev.

The 26th convening of the intergovernmental Russian-Uzbek commission for economic collaboration is taking place in Tashkent today, with a focus on the resilience of payment ecosystems and the optimization of digital service frameworks as pivotal agenda items.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade turnover between the two countries grew by more than 5 percent in 2024, exceeding $10 billion. Over the first nine months of the current year, mutual trade recorded an additional 8 percent increase.

