Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan team up on new action plan with emergency situations ministry (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. A joint action plan has been signed between the emergency ministries of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The action plan was approved by the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, at a meeting with the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Major General Botir Kudratkhodjaev, who is visiting Azerbaijan as part of the 26th International Conference of Fire and Rescue Service Leaders being held in Baku.

Warmly welcoming the guest, Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov recalled that relations between our countries, which have deep historical roots, have risen to the level of strategic partnership and alliance thanks to the wise and far-sighted policy based on mutual trust pursued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

In this context, emphasizing the rapid expansion of ties between the emergency ministries of the two countries, the minister expressed confidence that the meeting would give impetus to the development of cooperation between the agencies. In this regard, it was noted that the joint action plan to be signed would create conditions for deepening the exchange of experience and bringing relations to a qualitatively new level.

The Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Botir Kudratkhodjaev, expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality, as well as for the high level of organization of the 26th International Conference of Heads of Fire and Rescue Services of Member Countries of the International Sports Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers in Baku.

He expressed satisfaction with the current level of relations between the two ministries within the framework of Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations, which are characterized by strategic partnership and alliance, and spoke about the advantages of further developing cooperation between the ministries of emergency situations of the two countries in order to ensure the safety of the population and territories.

The meeting featured a broad exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

In conclusion, the “Plan of Joint Actions between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2026-2027” was signed. The plan was signed by the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kamaladdin Heydarov, and the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Botir Kudratkhodjaev.

Afterwards, the guest reviewed the activities of the Crisis Management Center, the Main Directorate for Digital Technology and Innovation Development, and the Public Relations Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

During his visit, the minister will visit a number of other structures of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and review their activities on site.