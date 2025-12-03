President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Pakistan for state visit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 3. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Pakistan on December 3 for a state visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Trend reports via the press service of Kyrgyz President.

Zhaparov landed at Nur Khan Air Base, where he was welcomed with a red carpet, a guard of honor, and the national flags of both countries. He was greeted by Prime Minister Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and other senior officials. A 21-gun salute was fired in his honor.

During the visit, President Zhaparov is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Sharif, President Zardari, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Senate Speaker Yousuf Raza Ghelani. Discussions will focus on bilateral cooperation across key sectors and exploring avenues to further strengthen Kyrgyz-Pakistani relations.