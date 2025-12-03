Civilian falls victim to mine blast in Azerbaijan’s Aghdara district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3.​ A mine explosion has been reported in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district, a joint announcement from the Press Services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) stated, Trend reports.

According to the report, Nazim Panahaliyev, born in 1970, sustained an injury to his right leg after stepping on anti-personnel mine while herding livestock in an uncleared area. He was promptly transported to the district hospital for medical treatment.

The Tartar District Prosecutor’s Office has initiated an investigation into the incident.

ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), and the Prosecutor General’s Office again called on citizens to exercise heightened caution, adhere strictly to safety protocols, observe mine hazard signage, and refrain from entering unfamiliar or potentially contaminated areas.