President of European Council set to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 3. On December 4, 2025, President of the European Council, António Costa, will visit Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, for an official visit, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

During the visit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Costa are expected to engage in discussions aimed at exploring prospects for further strengthening bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the EU, originally signed in December 2015.

On December 1, 2025, the 22nd meeting of the Kazakhstan–European Union Cooperation Council was held in Brussels. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, mutual trade turnover between the two sides reached nearly $50 billion in 2024, while cumulative European investment in Kazakhstan amounted to approximately $200 billion. More than 4,000 European companies currently operate within the country.

A key issue consistently featured in Kazakhstan–EU dialogue concerns the simplification of the visa regime for Kazakh citizens, as well as discussions surrounding potential readmission agreements. Kazakh authorities previously announced that negotiations on these matters were expected to commence on December 2, 2025.