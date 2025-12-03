Iran ramps up production of Euro diesel fuels
Iran’s Euro 4 and Euro 5 diesel production has risen 10%, now making up 64% of total diesel output (around 75 million liters). The RFCC plant at Shazand and the Shiraz isomerization project currently produce 40 million liters daily. With the new hydrogen diesel filtration unit at Shiraz, Euro 5 diesel output will reach 4 million liters per day.
