Azerbaijan lays out roadmap for energy sector decarbonization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy held a presentation of the document "Recommendations on policies and technologies aimed at decarbonizing the energy sector in Azerbaijan", Trend reports via the ministry.

The document was developed within the framework of the technical assistance project “Low-Carbon Solutions in the Power Sector of Azerbaijan”, implemented in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Technical Assistance for the Development of the Power Sector.

It outlines a comprehensive roadmap for decarbonization in Azerbaijan’s power sector, aligned with the country’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0) and broader climate-related objectives. The roadmap identifies priority areas, delineates key stages, and establishes a strategic approach to accelerate the transition toward a low-carbon energy system.

Moreover, the roadmap provides a set of detailed recommendations addressing policies, generation technologies, legislative frameworks, institutional mechanisms, capacity-building initiatives, socio-economic measures, and investment strategies necessary to achieve a substantial reduction in carbon dioxide emissions within Azerbaijan’s power sector.

The event was attended by representatives from the Ministries of Energy, Economy, Finance, Ecology and Natural Resources, as well as officials from Azerenergy OJSC, the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, and the Energy Regulatory Agency.