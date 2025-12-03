OECD experts deliver transfer pricing training for tax officials in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. A delegation from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) visited the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy to conduct a training session on “Introduction to the BEPS Project (Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Project) and the Application of Transfer Pricing,” Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

Meanwhile, it was emphasized that the primary aim of the event is to enhance the professional capacity of State Tax Service personnel in the areas of transfer pricing policy and administration, as well as to advance cooperation with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. As part of the visit, comprehensive training programs were delivered to employees of the Central Office of the State Tax Service, the Training Center, the Main Directorate of National Revenues, and the Main Directorate of Local Revenues of Baku city.